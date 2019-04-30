TV: FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

WATCH IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Cleveland Indians (15-12, second in the AL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (8-20, fifth in the AL East)

PITCHING PROBABLES

Indians: Trevor Bauer (3-1, 1.99 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (3-2, 4.50 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

LINE

Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE

Miami enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Marlins are 5-11 in home games. Miami has slugged .335, last in the league. Jorge Alfaro leads the team with a .500 slugging percentage, including five extra-base hits and five home runs.

The Indians are 8-8 on the road. Cleveland has a collective .213 this season, led by Carlos Santana with an average of .300. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS

Curtis Granderson leads the Marlins with eight extra base hits and is batting .182. Austin Dean is 5-for-22 with a double, a triple, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Santana leads the Indians with 14 RBIs and is batting .300. Francisco Lindor is 7-for-32 with three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES

Marlins: 4-6, .237 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Indians: 5-5, .223 batting average, 3.84 ERA

Marlins Injuries: Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Austin Brice: 10-day IL (gastroenteritis), Garrett Cooper: 10-day IL (calf).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder).