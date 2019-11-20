TV: FOX Sports Sun

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m.

STREAM IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Cleveland Cavaliers (4-9, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (9-3, third in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland enters the matchup with Miami as losers of four in a row.

Miami went 39-43 overall and 23-29 in Eastern Conference action in the 2018-19 season. The Heat shot 45% from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range last season.

Cleveland finished 19-63 overall and 6-35 on the road a season ago. The Cavaliers averaged 104.5 points per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 35.5% from behind the arc last season.

Miami and Cleveland matchup for the second time this season. The Heat won the last meeting 108-97 on Nov. 14. Kendrick Nunn led Miami to the win with 23 points, eight assists and two steals.

Heat Injuries: Justise Winslow: out (concussion), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (hip), KZ Okpala: day to day (left achilles strain), Goran Dragic: day to day (illness).

Cavaliers Injuries: Dylan Windler: out (stress reaction), Tristan Thompson: out (rest), Larry Nance Jr.: day to day (thumb), Kevin Love: day to day (back), John Henson: out (hamstring).