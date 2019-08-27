TV: FOX Sports Florida

Cincinnati Reds (61-69, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (47-83, fifth in the NL East)

PITCHING PROBABLES

Reds: Luis Castillo (12-5, 3.04 ERA)

Marlins: Caleb Smith (8-7, 3.82 ERA)

LINE

Reds -150; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE

The Marlins are 27-41 in home games. Miami has hit 110 home runs this season, last in the National League. Brian Anderson leads the team with 20, averaging one every 23 at-bats.

The Reds are 24-38 on the road. The Cincinnati pitching staff owns a team ERA of 4.22, Trevor Bauer paces the staff with a mark of 4.43. The Reds won the last meeting 6-3. Sonny Gray earned his 10th victory and Freddy Galvis went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for Cincinnati. Pablo Lopez took his sixth loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS

Anderson leads the Marlins with 54 extra base hits and is batting .261. Jon Berti is 8-for-37 with three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 55 extra base hits and is batting .256. Galvis is 13-for-37 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES

Marlins: 2-8, .246 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Reds: 4-6, .254 batting average, 5.05 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: (back), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: (blister), Tayron Guerrero: (finger), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Brian Anderson: (hand), Miguel Rojas: (hamstring), Chad Wallach: (concussion).

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: (hamstring), Jesse Winker: (back), Joey Votto: (back), Juan Graterol: (head).