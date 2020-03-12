TV: FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

STREAM IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Chicago Bulls (22-43, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (30-35, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

BOTTOM LINE

Chicago will aim to break its eight-game road losing streak when the Bulls play Orlando.

The Magic are 19-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is 23-9 against opponents under .500.

The Bulls are 15-28 in Eastern Conference play. Chicago ranks seventh in the NBA scoring 49.5 points in the paint per game led by Zach LaVine averaging 10.1.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Magic won 103-95 in the last matchup on Dec. 23. Terrence Ross led Orlando with 26 points, and LaVine led Chicago with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS

Nikola Vucevic is shooting 47 percent and averaging 19.5 points. Ross has averaged 22.2 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 49.1 percent over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Tomas Satoransky leads the Bulls averaging 5.4 assists while scoring 9.9 points per game. Coby White has averaged 24.7 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 45.8 percent over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES

Magic: 6-4, averaging 119.8 points, 44.5 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points on 49.3 percent shooting.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 109.4 points, 38.8 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 10.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points on 50.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES

Magic: Al-Farouq Aminu: out (right knee), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Evan Fournier: out (elbow).

Bulls: Luke Kornet: out (ankle), Chandler Hutchison: out (shoulder), Zach LaVine: day to day (left quad), Kris Dunn: out (knee), Ryan Arcidiacono: day to day (achilles).