TV: FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

STREAM IT LIVE ON THE FOX SPORTS APP

Chicago Bulls (14-44, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (27-32, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

BOTTOM LINE

Orlando hosts Chicago looking to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Magic are 19-15 in Eastern Conference games. Orlando is 14-17 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulls are 10-25 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is 7-21 in games decided by 10 points or more. The Magic earned a victory in the last meeting between these two teams on Jan. 2. Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 22 points and Zach LaVine led Chicago with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS

D.J. Augustin leads the Magic with 4.9 assists and scores 11.4 points. Vucevic is shooting 52.5 percent and has averaged 20.1 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LaVine leads the Bulls with 23.0 points and averages 4.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists. Otto Porter Jr. is shooting 62.0 percent and has averaged 22.5 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 113.3 points, 44.8 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points on 47.2 percent shooting.

Magic: 7-3, averaging 114 points, 50.1 rebounds, 27 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103 points on 43.2 percent shooting.

Magic Injuries: Mo Bamba: out (left tibia fracture), Markelle Fultz: out (shoulder/wrist), Timofey Mozgov: out (knee).

Bulls Injuries: Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: day to day (oblique), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (left thumb), Denzel Valentine: out for season (ankle), Chandler Hutchison: out (right toe fracture).