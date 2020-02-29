TV: FOX Sports Florida

Chicago Blackhawks (28-28-8, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (33-25-6, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

BOTTOM LINE

Chicago visits the Florida Panthers after Dominik Kubalik scored three goals in the Blackhawks’ 5-2 victory against the Lightning.

The Panthers are 16-13-2 at home. Florida is fourth in the league averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Mike Hoffman with 26.

The Blackhawks are 15-15-4 on the road. Chicago has scored 31 power-play goals, converting on 15.5% of chances.

In their last matchup on Jan. 21, Florida won 4-3. Frank Vatrano recorded a team-high 3 points for the Panthers.

TOP PERFORMERS

Hoffman leads the Panthers with 26 goals and has totaled 54 points. Aleksander Barkov Jr. has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Florida.

Kubalik leads the Blackhawks with 29 goals and has 43 points. Patrick Kane has collected three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES

Blackhawks: 3-7-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.9 assists, four penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Panthers: 4-6-0, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES

Panthers: None listed.

Blackhawks: Zack Smith: day to day (left hand).