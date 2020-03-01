Preview: Panthers looking to put end to home slump against Flames
TV: FOX Sports Florida
TIME: Coverage begins at 3:30 p.m.
STREAM IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO
Calgary Flames (33-26-7, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (33-25-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division)
BOTTOM LINE
Florida hosts Calgary looking to end its six-game home slide.
The Panthers are 16-13-3 at home. Florida ranks third in the league recording 9.2 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.8 assists.
The Flames are 19-14-3 on the road. Calgary has scored 38 power-play goals, converting on 20.4% of chances.
Calgary knocked off Florida 6-5 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 24. Matthew Tkachuk scored two goals for the Flames in the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS
Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 55 assists and has recorded 77 points this season. Mike Hoffman has scored six goals over the last 10 games for Florida.
Derek Ryan leads the Flames with a plus-eight in 64 games played this season. Mikael Backlund has nine goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.
LAST 10 GAMES
Flames: 5-4-1, averaging 4.3 goals, 6.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .894 save percentage.
Panthers: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.
INJURIES
Panthers: None listed.
Flames: None listed.
- Calgary Flames
- Florida Panthers
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Panthers
- Ken Tanigawa
- NHL
- Pacific
- West
-