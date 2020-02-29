TV: FOX Sports Sun

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m.

STREAM IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Brooklyn Nets (26-32, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (37-22, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

LINE

Heat -7; over/under is 223.5

BOTTOM LINE

Brooklyn is looking to stop its three-game skid with a win over Miami.

The Heat have gone 24-9 against Eastern Conference teams. Miami has a 36-16 record when scoring at least 100 points.

The Nets are 18-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn is second in the Eastern Conference with 37.6 defensive rebounds per game led by DeAndre Jordan averaging 7.4.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Nets won 117-113 in the last matchup on Jan. 10. Spencer Dinwiddie led Brooklyn with 26 points, and Jimmy Butler led Miami with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS

Butler has averaged 20.6 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Heat. Bam Adebayo has averaged 10.8 rebounds and added 18.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Miami.

Dinwiddie is second on the Nets averaging 20.8 points and has added 3.5 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. Caris LeVert has averaged 23.3 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 43.5 percent over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES

Heat: 3-7, averaging 115 points, 43.1 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points on 47.4 percent shooting.

Nets: 5-5, averaging 112.9 points, 50.9 rebounds, 25.3 assists, six steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points on 43.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES

Heat: Meyers Leonard: out (ankle), Kyle Alexander: out (knee), Tyler Herro: out (right ankle).

Nets: Kyrie Irving: out for season (shoulder), Kevin Durant: out (achilles).