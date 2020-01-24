TV: FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

STREAM IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Boston Celtics (29-14, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (21-24, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

BOTTOM LINE

Boston will try to end its three-game road losing streak when the Celtics face Orlando.

The Magic are 14-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is 17-7 when winning the rebound battle and averages 45 rebounds per game.

The Celtics are 19-9 in conference play. Boston averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 18-8 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Magic and Celtics match up Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS

Nikola Vucevic leads the Magic scoring 19 points per game and averaging 11.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Vucevic has averaged 12.1 rebounds and added 20.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Enes Kanter leads the Celtics with 8.2 rebounds and averages 9.5 points. Kemba Walker has averaged 15 points and added 3.4 rebounds while shooting 38.7 percent over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES

Magic: 5-5, averaging 105.7 points, 47.4 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 8.6 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.9 points on 45.8 percent shooting.

Celtics: 4-6, averaging 116.2 points, 44.6 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points on 47.9 percent shooting.

INJURIES

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), D.J. Augustin: out (knee), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (right knee).

Celtics: Robert Williams III: out (hip), Jayson Tatum: day to day (groin), Jaylen Brown: day to day (ankle).