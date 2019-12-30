TV: FOX Sports Florida

Atlanta Hawks (6-27, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (14-18, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

BOTTOM LINE

Atlanta heads into the matchup against Orlando as losers of 10 straight games.

The Magic are 9-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is 11-3 against opponents below .500.

The Hawks have gone 3-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta has a 3-18 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Hawks won 103-99 in the last meeting on Oct. 26. Trae Young led Atlanta with 39 points, and Evan Fournier led Orlando with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS

Fournier leads the Magic scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Terrence Ross is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers and 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

John Collins has averaged 19.4 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Hawks. Kevin Huerter has averaged 3.8 assists and scored 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES

Magic: 3-7, averaging 103.5 points, 41.4 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points on 47.4 percent shooting.

Hawks: 0-10, averaging 104.2 points, 42 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.7 points on 50.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES

Magic: Aaron Gordon: out (achilles), Michael Carter-Williams: out (shoulder), Mohamed Bamba: out (ankle), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (right knee).

Hawks: Trae Young: day to day (ankle), Jabari Parker: day to day (shoulder).