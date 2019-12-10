TV: FOX Sports Sun

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m.

Atlanta Hawks (6-17, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (17-6, third in the Eastern Conference)

BOTTOM LINE

Miami hosts Atlanta aiming to prolong its 10-game home winning streak.

The Heat are 4-0 against division opponents. Miami has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Hawks are 2-2 against the rest of their division. Atlanta is 3-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Heat won the last meeting between these two teams 106-97 on Oct. 31. Kendrick Nunn scored 28 points to help lead Miami to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS

Jimmy Butler has averaged 20.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Heat. Bam Adebayo has averaged 15.6 points and added 11.1 rebounds while shooting 53.2 percent over the last 10 games for Miami.

Trae Young has shot 46.2 percent and is averaging 28.8 points for the Hawks. Jabari Parker has averaged 14.8 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 47.0 percent over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES

Hawks: 2-8, averaging 112 points, 40.5 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points on 48.2 percent shooting.

Heat: 7-3, averaging 109.4 points, 45.9 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points on 43.6 percent shooting.

Heat Injuries: Dion Waiters: out (illness), Justise Winslow: out (back), KZ Okpala: out (achilles), Goran Dragic: out (groin).

Hawks Injuries: None listed.