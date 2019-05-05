TV: FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 12:30 p.m.

WATCH IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Atlanta Braves (17-16, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (9-23, fifth in the NL East)

PITCHING PROBABLES

Braves: Julio Teheran (2-4, 5.35 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

Marlins: Pablo Lopez (2-4, 4.78 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

LINE

Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE

The Marlins are 5-13 against teams from the NL East. The Miami pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.83. Caleb Smith leads the team with a 2.00 ERA.

The Braves are 7-6 on the road. Atlanta leads the National League in hitting with a .267 batting average, Nick Markakis leads the club with an average of .327. The Braves won the last meeting 9-2. Mike Soroka earned his third victory and Ozzie Albies went 2-for-6 with a home run and five RBIs for Atlanta. Nick Anderson registered his first loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS

Miguel Rojas leads the Marlins with 28 hits and is batting .280. Austin Dean is 5-for-22 with a double, a triple, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Albies leads the Braves with 15 extra base hits and has 18 RBIs. Josh Donaldson is 11-for-37 with four doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES

Marlins: 3-7, .238 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Braves: 6-4, .267 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Marlins Injuries: Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Garrett Cooper: 10-day IL (left hand contusion).

Braves Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jonny Venters: 10-day IL (calf), Chad Sobotka: 10-day IL (abdomen), Darren O’Day: 10-day IL (forearm), Jesse Biddle: 10-day IL (thigh/groin).