Preview: Marlins aim to avoid being swept by Braves in homestand finale
TV: FOX Sports Florida
TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 12:30 p.m.
Atlanta Braves (17-16, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (9-23, fifth in the NL East)
PITCHING PROBABLES
Braves: Julio Teheran (2-4, 5.35 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)
Marlins: Pablo Lopez (2-4, 4.78 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)
Miami Marlins on FOX Sports Florida
LINE
Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE
The Marlins are 5-13 against teams from the NL East. The Miami pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.83. Caleb Smith leads the team with a 2.00 ERA.
The Braves are 7-6 on the road. Atlanta leads the National League in hitting with a .267 batting average, Nick Markakis leads the club with an average of .327. The Braves won the last meeting 9-2. Mike Soroka earned his third victory and Ozzie Albies went 2-for-6 with a home run and five RBIs for Atlanta. Nick Anderson registered his first loss for Miami.
TOP PERFORMERS
Miguel Rojas leads the Marlins with 28 hits and is batting .280. Austin Dean is 5-for-22 with a double, a triple, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.
Albies leads the Braves with 15 extra base hits and has 18 RBIs. Josh Donaldson is 11-for-37 with four doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.
LAST 10 GAMES
Marlins: 3-7, .238 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 24 runs
Braves: 6-4, .267 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs
Marlins Injuries: Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Garrett Cooper: 10-day IL (left hand contusion).
Braves Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jonny Venters: 10-day IL (calf), Chad Sobotka: 10-day IL (abdomen), Darren O’Day: 10-day IL (forearm), Jesse Biddle: 10-day IL (thigh/groin).