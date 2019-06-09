TV: FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 12:30 p.m.

WATCH IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Atlanta Braves (35-29, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (23-39, fifth in the NL East)

PITCHING PROBABLES

Braves: Max Fried (7-3, 3.68 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

Marlins: Pablo Lopez (4-5, 4.52 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

LINE

Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE

Miami heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Trevor Richards. Richards went seven innings, surrendering one run on two hits with five strikeouts against Atlanta.

The Marlins are 9-21 against opponents from the NL East. Miami has hit 47 home runs this season, last in the league. Jorge Alfaro leads the club with nine, averaging one every 19.3 at-bats.

The Braves are 9-8 against opponents from the NL East. Atlanta’s team on-base percentage of .326 is fourth in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the team with an OBP of .400. The Braves won the last meeting 1-0. Julio Teheran notched his fourth victory and Austin Riley went 1-for-4 with a double for Atlanta. Trevor Richards registered his sixth loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS

Alfaro leads the Marlins with nine home runs and is slugging .454. Brian Anderson is 11-for-40 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Freeman leads the Braves with 17 home runs home runs and is slugging .594. Riley is 11-for-40 with a double, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES

Marlins: 5-5, .256 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Braves: 5-5, .243 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by three runs

Marlins Injuries: Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 10-day IL (hip), Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Peter O’Brien: 10-day IL (ribcage), Neil Walker: 10-day IL (quad), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 10-day IL (concussion).

Braves Injuries: Darren O’Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain).