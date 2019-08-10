TV: FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 5:30 p.m.

Atlanta Braves (69-49, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (43-72, fifth in the NL East)

PITCHING PROBABLES

Braves: Mike Soroka (10-2, 2.46 ERA)

Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (4-10, 4.50 ERA)

LINE

Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Atlanta heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Julio Teheran. Teheran threw seven innings, giving up one run and striking out seven. The Marlins are 17-38 against NL East opponents. Miami has a team on-base percentage of .293, last in the National League. Garrett Cooper leads the lineup with a mark of .353.

The Braves are 29-19 against division opponents. Atlanta has slugged .462, good for second in the majors. Freddie Freeman leads the club with a .570 slugging percentage, including 59 extra-base hits and 29 home runs. The Braves won the last meeting 8-4. Julio Teheran earned his seventh victory and Ronald Acuna Jr. went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs for Atlanta. Caleb Smith registered his sixth loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS

Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with 48 extra base hits and is slugging .467. Jon Berti is 14-for-38 with five doubles, a triple and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 32 home runs home runs and is slugging .538. Freeman is 11-for-38 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES

Marlins: 2-8, .257 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Braves: 6-4, .278 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: (back), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Pablo Lopez: (shoulder), Tayron Guerrero: (finger), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Neil Walker: (finger), Miguel Rojas: (hamstring), Chad Wallach: (concussion).

Braves Injuries: Darren O’Day: (forearm), Grant Dayton: (toe), Austin Riley: (knee), Nick Markakis: (wrist), Dansby Swanson: (foot).