Ascending Heat C/F Bam Adebayo wins NBA All-Star Skills Challenge
Saturday
At The United Center
Chicago
First Round
Bam Adebayo, Miami, def. Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn
Pascal Siakam, Toronto, def. Patrick Beverley, L.A. Clippers
Khris Middleton, Milwaukee, def. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City
Domantas Sabonis, Indiana, def. Jayson Tatum, Boston
Semifinals
Adebayo def. Siakam
Sabonis def. Middleton
Finals
Adebayo def. Sabonis
More Miami Heat news
- Heat wing Derrick Jones Jr. soars to dunk title at NBA All-Star Weekend
- Ascending Heat C/F Bam Adebayo wins NBA All-Star Skills Challenge
- Goran Dragic breaks down road loss to Donovan Mitchell, Jazz
- Bam Adebayo talks loss to Jazz, meeting up with Rudy Gobert again this weekend at the ASG
- Jimmy Butler discusses where Heat stand heading into the All-Star Break after loss in Utah
2020 — Bam Adebayo, Miami
2019 — Jayson Tatum, Boston
2018 — Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn
2017 — Kristaps Porzingis, New York
2016 — Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota
2015 — Patrick Beverley, Houston
2014 — Trey Burke, Utah; Damian Lillard, Portland-x
2013 — Damian Lillard, Portland
2012 — Tony Parker, San Antonio
2011 — Stephen Curry, Golden State
2010 — Steve Nash, Phoenix
2009 — Derrick Rose, Chicago
2008 — Deron Williams, Utah
2007 — Dwyane Wade, Miami
2006 — Dwyane Wade, Miami
2005 — Steve Nash, Phoenix
2004 — Baron Davis, New Orleans
2003 — Jason Kidd, New Jersey
Note: x-format changed to a two-man relay.