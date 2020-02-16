Ascending Heat C/F Bam Adebayo wins NBA All-Star Skills Challenge

Saturday

At The United Center

Chicago

First Round

Bam Adebayo, Miami, def. Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn

Pascal Siakam, Toronto, def. Patrick Beverley, L.A. Clippers

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee, def. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City

Domantas Sabonis, Indiana, def. Jayson Tatum, Boston

Semifinals

Adebayo def. Siakam

Sabonis def. Middleton

Finals

Adebayo def. Sabonis

2020 — Bam Adebayo, Miami

2019 — Jayson Tatum, Boston

2018 — Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn

2017 — Kristaps Porzingis, New York

2016 — Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota

2015 — Patrick Beverley, Houston

2014 — Trey Burke, Utah; Damian Lillard, Portland-x

2013 — Damian Lillard, Portland

2012 — Tony Parker, San Antonio

2011 — Stephen Curry, Golden State

2010 — Steve Nash, Phoenix

2009 — Derrick Rose, Chicago

2008 — Deron Williams, Utah

2007 — Dwyane Wade, Miami

2006 — Dwyane Wade, Miami

2005 — Steve Nash, Phoenix

2004 — Baron Davis, New Orleans

2003 — Jason Kidd, New Jersey

Note: x-format changed to a two-man relay.