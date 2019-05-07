TV: FOX Sports Sun

Arizona Diamondbacks (20-15, second in the NL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (22-12, first in the NL East)

BOTTOM LINE

Tampa Bay and Arizona will square off at Tropicana Field on Tuesday.

The Rays are 10-7 on their home turf. Tampa Bay’s team on-base percentage of .334 is third in the American League. Tommy Pham leads the lineup with an OBP of .411.

The Diamondbacks are 13-8 on the road. Arizona leads the National League in hitting with a .261 batting average, David Peralta leads the club with an average of .312. The Rays won the last meeting 12-1. Blake Snell earned his third victory and Avisail Garcia went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Tampa Bay. Merrill Kelly took his third loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS

Yandy Diaz leads the Rays with seven home runs and is batting .257. Austin Meadows is 18-for-40 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 21 extra base hits and is batting .306. Peralta is 11-for-44 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES

Rays: 6-4, .240 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .234 batting average, 4.50 ERA

Rays Injuries: Hunter Wood: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jose De Leon: 60-day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 10-day IL (thumb), Joey Wendle: 10-day IL (wrist), Matt Duffy: 10-day IL (back).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Adam Jones: day-to-day (illness), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Alex Avila: 10-day IL (quad).