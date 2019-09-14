Trey Mancini swats 31st homer as Orioles avoid 100th loss of season
Trey Mancini powered the Orioles to a 6-2 win over the Tigers in a battle of the MLB's worst teams. Baltimore (47-99) avoided its 100th loss of 2019.
