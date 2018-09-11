Jose Altuve goes deep on first pitch of the game
Video Details
Jose Altuve takes Jordan Zimmerman deep on the first pitch of the game to give Houston an early lead.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices