[CRACK OF THE BAT] ANNOUNCER 1: Bunted. Rizzo's going to go to third.

[CHEERING]

They get one there and a double play! And there you have it. The defense worked.

ANNOUNCER 2: That's just crazy.

ANNOUNCER 1: How about that?

ANNOUNCER 2: Crazy, man. Crazy.

ANNOUNCER 1: He bunts into a double play--

[THEME MUSIC]

--to end the inning.