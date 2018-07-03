Anthony Rizzo turns 3-5-4 double play to get out of the inning
Video Details
Anthony Rizzo fields the bunt and helps turn a 3-5-4 double play to get out of the inning.
[CRACK OF THE BAT] ANNOUNCER 1: Bunted. Rizzo's going to go to third.
[CHEERING]
They get one there and a double play! And there you have it. The defense worked.
ANNOUNCER 2: That's just crazy.
ANNOUNCER 1: How about that?
ANNOUNCER 2: Crazy, man. Crazy.
ANNOUNCER 1: He bunts into a double play--
[THEME MUSIC]
--to end the inning.
