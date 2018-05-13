Robinson Cano exits game with fractured right hand after being hit by pitch
Video Details
Robinson Cano goes down in pain after being hit in the right hand by a Blaine Hardy fastball
- Oh, he hit him. Cano is drilled.
- He got one in the hand, just like Castellanos yesterday.
- Yes he did. And that, you could tell, really hurt. Here's a listen to that one on Cano.
[SCREAMS IN PAIN]
- It's a four seam fastball.
- Mm.
- Exact same spot that it got Nicholas Castellanos, but Nicholas is on the left hand, Cano is on the right hand.
