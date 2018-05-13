- Oh, he hit him. Cano is drilled.

- He got one in the hand, just like Castellanos yesterday.

- Yes he did. And that, you could tell, really hurt. Here's a listen to that one on Cano.

[SCREAMS IN PAIN]

- It's a four seam fastball.

- Mm.

- Exact same spot that it got Nicholas Castellanos, but Nicholas is on the left hand, Cano is on the right hand.