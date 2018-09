At Boston, Filip Zadina scored 24 seconds into overtime to lift Detroit past Boston 3-2.

Zadina was the sixth overall pick in the June draft. Gustav Nyquist and Dennis Cholowski also scored for Detroit, and Jonathan Bernier stopped 21 shots. David Pastrnak and Lee Stempniak scored for Boston, and Jaroslav Halak made 33 saves.

Detroit is 6-0 in the preseason.