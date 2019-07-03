Tigers-White Sox rained out

CHICAGO (AP) — Tuesday night’s game between the Chicago White Sox and the Detroit Tigers has been postponed by rain. It will be made up on Sept. 27 as part of a straight doubleheader.

The game is the third postponement between the two teams, including April 20 at Comerica Park and April 27 at Guaranteed Rate Field. The clubs are scheduled to play split doubleheaders on Wednesday and Aug. 6 in Detroit.

Light rain started falling as White Sox starter Reynaldo Lopez walked in from the bullpen minutes before the scheduled first pitch. Just as he reached the dugout, it became a steady downpour that was continuing when the game was called nearly an hour after the scheduled first pitch.

Lopez, 4-7 with a 6.12 ERA, was scheduled to face Detroit left-hander Matthew Boyd, 5-6 with a 3.72 ERA.

Although Lopez allowed three runs in no-decisions each of his previous two starts, he entered with a 1-3 record and 7.61 ERA in his last seven outings.

The Tigers entered having lost nine of their last 10.