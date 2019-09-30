Tigers’ season mercifully ends with 5-3 loss to White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — In honor of Tim Anderson becoming the third Chicago White Sox player to win an American League batting title, a single bottle of champagne sat chilling in his locker on Sunday.

The 26-year-old shortstop is hoping for a team-wide toast next season.

“Now I think it’s time to get on the winning side of things,” Anderson said. “Hopefully, we can continue to be playing at this time next year. We just have to keep coming together as a team and keep having fun. I think we’re getting there.”

Anderson finished at .335 after going 0 for 2 in a season-ending 5-3 win over the worst-in-the-majors Detroit Tigers.

He grounded out in the first inning, lined out in the third, then was replaced at the start of the fifth. He received a standing ovation and took a curtain call after the team announced the batting title on the scoreboard in the sixth.

DJ LeMahieu of the Yankees was second at .327 after an 0 for 3 finish.

“It’s such a huge accomplishment,” Anderson said. “To think where I was when I first came here to where it is now. . I just came in and continued to work. It’s such an unbelievable moment for me.”

He joined Luke Appling (1936 and 1943) and Frank Thomas (1997) as batting champions for the White Sox. Anderson hit .240 in 567 at-bats last season.

“He will continue to improve in all aspects of his game,” Chicago manager Rick Renteria said. “He will continue to be a guy that helps ignite us. If he’s not a star now, he’s a star in the making.”

Chicago went 72-89, up from 62-100 last year.

Detroit skidded to a 47-114 mark from last year’s 64-98 and wound up with the second-most losses in franchise history behind 119 in 2003. The Tigers will pick first in the amateur draft next June for the second time in three years.

“A long season, a tough season,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. “We knew it coming in, that this was going to be probably, hopefully, the roughest part of the rebuild. Hopefully, we do a little better next year.”

Chicago trailed 2-1 before a four-run sixth inning. Yoan Moncada hit an RBI groundout, Eloy Jimenez followed with a run-scoring double against Spencer Turnbull (3-17) and Welington Castillo hit a two-run homer off David McKay.

Turnbull was 0-13 in his last 18 starts after beating Atlanta on May 31. Turnbull allowed four runs and three hits in 5 1/3 innings.

“I’m happy with how I finished, for the most part,” Turnbull said. “It’s still tough to completely put together full, complete starts. It’s frustrating that I can dominate for stretches, but not able to keep it consistent.”

Jimmy Cordero (1-1) got two outs for his second big league win, his first since Aug. 21 last year for Washington against Philadelphia. Kelvin Herrera pitched the ninth for his first save since Aug. 5 last year for the Nationals against Cincinnati.

Miguel Cabrera and Ronny Rodriguez homered for Detroit. Cabrera hit 12 homers, raising his two-year total to 15 and his career total to 477.

ANOTHER CROWN

White Sox slugger Jose Abreu finished with 123 RBIs for the most in the AL. Abreu is eligible for free agency but wants to stay.

“Right now, I’m just gonna take a few days off with my family,” he said through a translator. “We’re open to discuss it. I want to be here; I’ve been telling you that. Hopefully, I’m going to be here.”

STEPPING UP

After years of rebuilding, Renteria believes the White Sox are ready to win next season.

“We still have to improve, both individually and collectively, but our future is bright — and it’s now time for us to take the next step,” the manager said.

SEATS

Chicago drew 1,647,591 at home, an average of 21,397 in 77 dates. Last season, the team averaged 20,110 in 80 dates. Total attendance increased by 38,774.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: 2B Harold Castro missed his second straight game with a sore ankle.