Tigers, RHP Tyson Ross agree on one-year deal

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Free agent right-hander Tyson Ross and the Detroit Tigers have reached a one-year deal for $5.75 million.

The agreement came Monday at the winter meetings.

Ross went a combined 8-9 with a 4.15 ERA for San Diego and St. Louis last season. He made 22 starts for the Padres, was claimed off waivers by the Cardinals in early August and pitched nine times for them, eight in relief.

The 31-year-old Ross held righty hitters to a .176 batting average.

Ross is 43-65 with a 3.95 ERA in nine seasons. He made his debut with Oakland in 2010 and was an All-Star with San Diego in 2014.

Ross’ contract includes $250,000 in roster bonuses — $50,000 for being with the major league team on opening day and $100,000 each for May 1 and June 1.