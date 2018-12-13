Tigers reportedly reach deal with shortstop Jordy Mercer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says shortstop Jordy Mercer and the Detroit Tigers have agreed to a $5.25 million, one-year contract.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

Mercer had spent his entire seven-season big-league career with Pittsburgh. The 32-year-old hit .251 with six homers and 39 RBIs, down from 14 homers and 58 RBIs in 2017.

His agreement was first reported by Fancred.