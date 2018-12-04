Tigers agree to one-year contract with Matt Moore

DETROIT (AP) — Left-hander Matt Moore and the rebuilding Detroit Tigers finalized a $2.5 million, one-year contract on Tuesday that allows him to earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses.

“Matt is a veteran left-handed starting pitcher with a solid three-pitch mix that we see competing for a spot in our rotation next season,” Tigers general manager Al Avila said. “He has the ability to effectively use the whole strike zone with his arsenal, and we’re excited for him to join our organization.”

Moore would earn $100,000 each for 10, 14, 16, 18, 20, 24, 27 and 30 starts, and $200,000 for 32 starts.

The 29-year-old was 3-8 with a 6.79 ERA for Texas in 12 starts and 27 relief appearances last season.

He is 54-56 with a 4.56 ERA over eight seasons with Tampa Bay, San Francisco and Texas. The Rays drafted him in the eighth round in 2007 out of high school in New Mexico and he was 17-4 and an All-Star for Tama Bay in 2013.