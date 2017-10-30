The 313: Pure Michigan vs Pure Lions
Sometimes the Lions take the luster out of autumn Sundays, but there are at least two things you can still count on this Fall.
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED
Sometimes the Lions take the luster out of autumn Sundays, but there are at least two things you can still count on this Fall.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2017 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices