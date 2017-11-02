The 313: A little pop, a little country, all P.J. Fleck
Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck is returning to Michigan for a showdown with the Wolverines, how is he preparing his new team? With Michael Jackson and Garth Brooks.
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED
Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck is returning to Michigan for a showdown with the Wolverines, how is he preparing his new team? With Michael Jackson and Garth Brooks.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2017 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices