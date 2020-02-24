Red Wings trade Andreas Athanasiou, Mike Green to Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers are trying to give Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl some help by acquiring winger Andreas Athanasiou from the Detroit Red Wings.

Edmonton is sending 2020 and 2021 second-round picks and forward Sam Gagner to Detroit for Athanansiou, who’s a restricted free agent after this season. The Oilers also got winger Ryan Kuffner in the trade.

Oilers general manager Ken Holland had been with the Red Wings for several years and was part of the front office that drafted Athanasiou.

Edmonton on Sunday night acquired defenseman Mike Green in another trade with Detroit.