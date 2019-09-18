Red Wings start preseason with 5-3 win over Blackhawks

In Detroit, Michael Rasmussen’s tiebreaking goal with 4:37 left pushed the Red Wings to a 5-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Matt Puempel, Matthew Ford, Chris Terry and Luke Glendening also scored for Detroit.

Jimmy Howard and Calvin Pickard each played half the game in goal for the Red Wings. Howard started and stopped seven of eight shots, while Pickard made 15 saves.

Dominik Kubalik scored twice, and Philip Holm added a goal for the Blackhawks.

Robin Lehner and Kevin Lankinen each played half the game in goal for Chicago. Lehner started and allowed two goals on 17 shots before being replaced by Lankinen, who stopped 19 of 21 shots.