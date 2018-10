At Detroit, Jonathan Bernier made 25 saves to lead the Red Wings over the Maple Leafs 5-1.

Dominic Turgeon, Vili Saarijarvi, Martin Frk, Libor Sulak and Matt Puempel scored for Detroit (7-1-0).

Curtis McElhinney allowed all five Detroit goals on 37 shots, and Carl Grundstrom scored for the Maple Leafs (5-2-0).