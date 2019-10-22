Red Wings reportedly put Jonathan Ericsson on waivers

DETROIT (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says the Detroit Red Wings have put defenseman Jonathan Ericsson on waivers.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Red Wings have not announced the move. The team did announce that Ericsson had been removed from injured reserve.

Detroit also recalled forward Evgeny Svechnikov from Grand Rapids of the AHL and assigned defenseman Alex Biega to Grand Rapids. The Red Wings put forward Adam Erne on injured reserve, retroactive to Friday.

The 35-year-old Ericsson has played over a decade with the Red Wings. He had three goals and two assists in 52 games last season.

For his career, Ericsson has 27 goals and 98 assists in 662 games.