Pistons’ statement on passing of Kobe Bryant

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons released the following statement today regarding news of the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant.

“The Detroit Pistons organization joins the entire NBA family in expressing our sorrow regarding the unexpected passing of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and the other victims of today’s tragedy. Kobe entertained and embraced fans in every arena he touched, and he will be remembered by Detroit Pistons fans for the memorable moments he delivered each year at The Palace throughout his 20-year NBA career as well as his lasting impact on the game of basketball both on and off the court. We extend our thoughts and condolences to the Bryant family, the Los Angeles Lakers organization and everyone in the NBA during this most difficult time.”