Pistons halt five-game skid with 103-96 victory in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Andre Drummond had 23 points and 19 rebounds and the Detroit Pistons beat the Orlando Magic 103-96 on Wednesday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Blake Griffin added 20 points, Reggie Jackson had 15, and Stanley Johnson 13.

Evan Fournier led Orlando with 27 points, and D.J. Augustin had 16.

Fournier hit three straight shots and Gordon added a dunk to pull Orlando to 94-93 with 2:58 left.

Griffin made a pair of free throws to start a 9-0 run. Jackson finished off the spree with a 3-pointer and layup to give the Pistons a 103-93 lead.

The Magic opened the third period with three straight 3-pointers and a 27-9 run to take a 78-67 lead,

Detroit, as it did the first two periods, rallied in the final minute to get control. Griffin hit a 3-pointer and a layup and Ish Smith had a block and breakaway layup at the buzzer that made it 80-78.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Drummond has 19 or more rebounds in three of the last four games. … Detroit has attempted a team-record 3-pointers in its first 10 games. … The backups had a plus-82 rating in the game.

Magic: The Magic started the fourth quarter 0 for 7 from the field and committed seven turnovers. … Orlando got two four-point plays in the first half, one from Terrence Ross and another from D.J. Augustin. … The Magic bench had a minus-110 rating.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Finish a six-game trip at Atlanta on Friday night.

Magic: Host Washington Friday night.