Pistons’ Blake Griffin cleared for basketball activities

It looks like Blake Griffin could return to the Pistons lineup soon.

The team on Thursday said that he’s been cleared by their medical staff for participation in all basketball related activities and has begun a return to game-action progression. He’s currently listed as day-to-day as he recovers from hamstring and posterior knee soreness.

The Pistons also reported on the health status of three other players:

— Derrick Rose (hamstring strain) continues a treatment and rehabilitation regimen, and is day-to-day.

— Tim Frazier (shoulder strain) continues a treatment and rehabilitation regimen, and is day-to-day.

— Reggie Jackson (stress reaction in lower back) remains out indefinitely.