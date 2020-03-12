Pistons announce self-isolation until further notice

The Detroit Pistons are working closely with team doctors and public officials regarding COVID-19 and the news overnight that a Utah Jazz player had preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19 and the NBA has suspended game play until further notice.

The Jazz played the Pistons on March 7 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. While there is no indication that the novel coronavirus was passed to any Pistons player or staff member, out of an abundance of caution medical staff has asked players, coaches, basketball staff and traveling party to self-isolate until further notice under the direction of team medical staff.

As a further precaution, the organization has directed all employees to work from home for the rest of this week while we consult with medical advisers regarding potential risk and mitigation.

The health and safety of our employees, players, partners and fans is our top priority. We are in close contact with our organization’s health care providers and medical experts, with government and public health officials, and with the NBA to ensure that the potential risk is well understood and all appropriate protective measures are taken.