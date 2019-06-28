Nate Lashley maintains Rocket Mortgage Classic lead

DETROIT (AP) — Nate Lashley shot a 5-under 67 on Friday to top the Rocket Mortgage Classic leaderboard for the second straight day.

Lashley had a 14-under 130 total at Detroit Golf Club.

Cameron Champ was a stroke back after a 65. He played the front nine in 8-under 28, matching the lowest nine-hole score on the PGA Tour this season. Champ was under par for six holes, matching a mark this season on the tour, after opening with a par. He cooled off on a steamy day at Detroit Golf Club with a 1-over 37 on the back nine.

Charles Howell III (67) was two shots back. J.T. Poston (63) and Ryan Armour (69) were another stroke back.

Dustin Johnson, the world’s second-ranked player, and U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland finished at 2 under to miss the cut by two strokes. Chez Reavie, who won the Travelers Championship last week, and Bubba Watson also failed to make it to the weekend.

Reavie was tied for fourth entering the day and was 6 under on his 13th hole of the second round. He closed with a bogey, double bogey and triple bogey to plummet to 1-under 143. Watson shot a 75 to tie with Reavie toward the bottom of the 156-player field.

The 36-year-old Lashley slipped into the tournament as an alternate Wednesday and has taken full advantage. He’s ranked No. 353 in the world and his only top-10 finish during his two-year PGA Tour career was in February, when he tied for eighth at the Puerto Rico Open.