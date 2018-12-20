MSU’s Justin Layne will skip Redbox Bowl, enter NFL draft

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State cornerback Justin Layne will miss the team’s bowl game after declaring his intention to leave for the NFL draft.

Layne, a junior, said on Twitter last week that he would be entering the draft. Coach Mark Dantonio said Wednesday that Layne wouldn’t be playing in the Redbox Bowl against Oregon on Dec. 31.

Dantonio said the decision to miss the bowl disappointed him.

“Everybody these days has a different philosophy on how these things are working out,” Dantonio said. “My philosophy is you finish, you finish the season, that includes playoff or bowl games. Other people feel differently. Doesn’t mean that I’m right and they’re wrong, just a difference of philosophy.”