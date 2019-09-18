Michigan State OL Kevin Jarvis expected to miss 6-7 weeks with leg injury

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State offensive lineman Kevin Jarvis is expected to miss 6-7 weeks with a leg injury.

Coach Mark Dantonio said Jarvis isn’t lost for the season, but he has been removed from the depth chart after starting the first three games at left tackle. Senior Tyler Higby is now listed as the starting left tackle for Saturday’s game at Northwestern.

The Spartans have also been without senior tackle Cole Chewins, who has dealt with back issues. Dantonio said Chewins and tackle AJ Arcuri are day-to-day. Neither is listed on the offensive line depth chart.