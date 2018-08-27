Michigan receiver Tarik Black has broken right foot

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh says receiver Tarik Black will be out for weeks with a broken right foot.

Harbaugh told reporters Monday it has not been determined whether Black needs surgery. The 14th-ranked Wolverines open the season at No. 12 Notre Dame on Saturday.

Black was hurt during practice over the weekend. He had 11 receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown in three games last season before needing surgery on his left foot.

Losing Black is a setback because he has been one of Shea Patterson’s top receivers in practice along with Donovan Peoples-Jones and Grant Perry.

Nico Collins is among the receivers with an opportunity to play a larger role without Black in the lineup.