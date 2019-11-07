LIVE STREAMS: MHSAA football playoffs on Friday
FOX Sports Detroit
FOXSportsDetroit.com and the FOX Sports Go app will live stream three MHSAA football playoff games each Friday during the first three weeks of the tournament (Nov. 1, Nov. 8 and Nov. 15) at 7 p.m. and then three more semifinal games on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 1 p.m. Our Week 2 schedule is as follows:
— Division 1: East Kentwood at Brighton
— Division 1: Detroit Cass Tech at Dearborn Fordson
— Division 2: Fenton at Walled Lake Western
(Complete list of playoff pairings. More playoff games can be seen at nfhsnetwork.com)