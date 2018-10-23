LIVE STREAMS: MHSAA football playoff games Friday

FOXSportsDetroit.com and the FOX Sports App will live stream three MHSAA football playoff games each Friday during the first three weeks of the tournament (Oct. 26, Nov. 2 and Nov. 9) and then three more semifinal games on Saturday, Nov. 17, at 1 p.m. Just click on the link to watch the game of your choice.

Week 1 schedule:

Saugatuck at Kent City *

Haslett at East Lansing

Davison at Oxford

(* Game will also air on FOX Sports Detroit PLUS)