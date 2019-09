LIVE STREAMS: Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday

All games at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City, Mich.

FRIDAY

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild at 3 p.m.

New York Rangers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets at 3:30 p.m.

St. Louis Blues vs. Toronto Maple Leafs at 6:30 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m

SATURDAY

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Chicago Blackhawks at 3 p.m.

Detroit Red Wings vs. St. Louis Blues at 3:30 p.m.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Minnesota Wild at 6:30 p.m.

New York Rangers vs. Dallas Stars at 7 p.m.

MONDAY

Dallas Stars vs. Columbus Blue Jackets at 2 p.m.

Minnesota Wild vs. New York Rangers 2:30 p.m.

St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks 5:30 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

7th-Place Game at Noon

5th-Place Game at 12:30 p.m.

3rd-Place Game at 3:30 p.m.

Championship Game at 5 p.m.