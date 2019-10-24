Lions sign Marcus Gilchrist to replace Quandre Diggs

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed safety Marcus Gilchrist.

Detroit made the move Thursday, filling a roster spot vacated earlier in the week by a trade that sent starting safety Quandre Diggs to Seattle.

Gilchrist started every game last season for the Oakland Raiders and has 98 starts since his rookie year in 2011 with the Chargers. The former Clemson star has also played for Houston and the New York Jets and has 14 interceptions.

Detroit (2-3-1) hosts the New York Giants (2-5) on Sunday.