Lions put Flowers, Longa on PUP list before opening camp

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have placed defensive end Trey Flowers and linebacker Steve Longa on the physically unable to perform list.

In March, Flowers signed a five-year contract that could be worth as much as $90 million. He reportedly had shoulder surgery this offseason.

The Lions signed Longa in February. He had a season-ending knee injury last year during the preseason.

Detroit also activated receiver Chris Lacy from the PUP list and signed tight end Austin Traylor on Monday, three days before its first training camp practice. Traylor had eight receptions for 100 yards in 2017 with the Denver Broncos. The Lions also activated defensive tackles John Atkins and P.J. Johnson, defensive end Austin Bryant and offensive tackle Ryan Pope from the non-football injury list.