Lions agree to terms with cornerback Tony McRae.

The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with cornerback Tony McRae.

McRae is entering his fourth NFL season after spending the past two with Cincinnati and splitting 2017 between Cincinnati and Baltimore. He originally signed with Oakland as an undrafted rookie.

McRae has played in 37 games, including three starts.

Detroit also announced previously reported agreements with several other free agents: linebacker Jamie Collins, quarterback Chase Daniel, safety Jayron Kearse, defensive tackle Danny Shelton, cornerback Desmond Trufant, offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai and defensive tackle Nick Williams.

The Lions announced that they’ve agreed to terms with safety Miles Killebrew, who has been with Detroit for four seasons since being drafted in 2016.