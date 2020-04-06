Legends Of the Olde English D (VIDEOS)

Kirk Gibson, Al Kaline and Alan Trammell share inside stories of some of the most famous moments in Tigers history. Kaline died Monday at age 85.

OUR MONDAY PROGRAMMING IN HONOR OF AL KALINE

6 p.m.: Facebook Live Al Kaline discussion

7 p.m.: Legends of the Olde English D … Kirk Gibson, Al Kaline and Alan Trammell share inside stories of some of the most famous moments in Tigers history.

7:30 p.m.: Remembering Mr. Tiger … Our tribute to Al Kaline

8 p.m.: Game 7 of the 1968 Tigers-Cardinals World Series

10:30 p.m.: Remembering Mr. Tiger … Our tribute to Al Kaline