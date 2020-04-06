Kaline and Gibby in 2001 (VIDEO)

A Kirk Gibson and Al Kaline conversation from 2001. Kaline died Monday at age 85.

OUR MONDAY PROGRAMMING IN HONOR OF AL KALINE

6 p.m.: Facebook Live Al Kaline discussion

7 p.m.: Legends of the Olde English D … Kirk Gibson, Al Kaline and Alan Trammell share inside stories of some of the most famous moments in Tigers history.

7:30 p.m.: Remembering Mr. Tiger … Our tribute to Al Kaline

8 p.m.: Game 7 of the 1968 Tigers-Cardinals World Series

10:30 p.m.: Remembering Mr. Tiger … Our tribute to Al Kaline