Kaline and Gibby in 2001 (VIDEO)
FOX Sports Detroit
A Kirk Gibson and Al Kaline conversation from 2001. Kaline died Monday at age 85.
OUR MONDAY PROGRAMMING IN HONOR OF AL KALINE
6 p.m.: Facebook Live Al Kaline discussion
7 p.m.: Legends of the Olde English D … Kirk Gibson, Al Kaline and Alan Trammell share inside stories of some of the most famous moments in Tigers history.
7:30 p.m.: Remembering Mr. Tiger … Our tribute to Al Kaline
8 p.m.: Game 7 of the 1968 Tigers-Cardinals World Series
10:30 p.m.: Remembering Mr. Tiger … Our tribute to Al Kaline