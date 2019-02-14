Hall of Famer Larry Murphy returns to FOX Sports Detroit

FOX Sports Detroit is thrilled to announce the return of former National Hockey League defenseman Larry Murphy as a game and studio analyst for the remainder of the 2018-19 Red Wings season. Murphy’s first appearance will be tonight on Red Wings Live at 7 p.m. He will return to the booth alongside Ken Daniels on March 2 as a game analyst.

Murphy replaces Darren Eliot, who is moving on to become the vice president of hockey programming and facility operations for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Murphy’s 21-year NHL career included four Stanley Cup championships. He was part of the only two NHL teams to win back-to-back titles during the decade, the Penguins in 1991 and 1992 and the Red Wings in 1997 and 1998. Murphy was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2004. Finishing his career with 1,216 points, Murphy is currently the fifth highest-scoring defenseman in NHL history.

He also suited up for the L.A. Kings, Minnesota North Stars, Pittsburgh Penguins, Toronto Maple Leafs and Washington Capitals.

“I’m extremely happy to be back with FOX Sports Detroit,” Murphy said. “The fans in Detroit have been incredible. Detroit is home, and I’m excited to get started.”

Murphy started working part-time as a color analyst alongside play-by-play announcer Ken Daniels in 2002-03. In 2006, he started contributing as a studio analyst on pregames, postgames and intermissions.

“We’re excited to welcome Larry back to our Red Wings broadcasting team,” said Greg Hammaren, senior vice president/general manager of FOX Sports Detroit. “Larry’s a hall-of-fame talent on and off the ice.”