FOX SPORTS GO transition FAQs

Q: Will I be able to stream Tigers games this season?

Yes. If you are a customer of a participating pay-TV provider and receive FOX Sports Detroit as a part of your channel line-up, you will be able to stream FOX Sports Detroit’s Tigers telecasts on FOX Sports GO.

Q: How will it work and how much will it cost?

If a Tigers game is being televised on FOX Sports Detroit, it will also be available on FOX Sports GO. To stream games, you will need to verify your credentials by Signing In with your pay-TV provider’s User ID and Password. There is no additional charge to use FOX Sports GO.

Q: What content will be available in FOX Sports GO?

As of May 13th, FOX Sports GO is the exclusive streaming home of FOX Sports regional sports content.

FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android.

FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, and Xbox One.

Q: I’ve always watched Tigers games on the FOX Sports app via my XBOX One/Fire TV/Roku player or Roku TV device. Why can’t I find it?

Beginning May 13th, Fire TV, Roku Player/TV and Xbox One connected device users will need to download the FOX Sports GO app on connected devices in order to watch regional content.

Q: How do I get FOX Sports GO?

Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.

Q: Can I watch on my computer?

Yes, FOXSportsGO.com allows authenticated users to stream FOX Sports regional content via their laptop or desktop computers.

Q: Why do I need to sign-in?

FOX Sports GO is an extension of your pay-TV service that you get at home. FOX Sports GO allows viewers to watch on best available screen– at home or on the go. You will not have to re-enter your TV provider credentials every time you open FOX Sports GO, however occasionally you will be asked to sign-in again to verify your pay-tv subscription.

Q: Which pay-TV providers participate in FOX Sports GO?

Every major pay-TV provider participates in FOX Sports GO. Please visit FOXSportsGO.com for a full list of participating pay-TV providers. If you do not see your provider, please contact them and let them know you want FOX Sports GO.

Q: What if I don’t have my pay-TV provider credentials or I forgot them?

Contact your pay-TV provider to retrieve your username and password.

Q: I’m logged in and the video keeps freezing/skipping OR there is a black screen.

Mobile Devices:

– Closeout memory intensive applications.

– Move to a location with better network connectivity.

– Close and re-open FOX Sports GO.

– Log-out / log back in to the FOX Sports GO app.

Connected Devices:

– Ensure there is a strong network connection.

– Log-out / log back in to the FOX Sports GO app.

Desktop:

– Refresh your browser or close it and reopen.

Q: FOX Sports GO isn’t working. What can I do?

Contact us on Twitter @FOXSportsGOHelp.